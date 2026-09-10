Vikings QB Kyler Murray on being named captain: ‘It means the world’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings open the 2026 season against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kyler Murray will make his Vikings' debut, and was named a team captain last week. Josh Metellus spoke Thursday about his recruiting efforts to bring Harrison Smith back.



Kyler Murray is set to make his Minnesota Vikings debut on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and it’s against one of the franchise’s biggest rivals.

‘I’m ready to go’

What they're saying:

Murray spoke with reporters after Thursday’s practice at TCO Performance Center. Sunday will mark his first snaps since a mid-foot sprain ended his 2025 season after just five games. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals in the offseason, paving the way for the Vikings to sign him on a veteran minimum deal.

Murray is entering his eighth NFL season, and beat out J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz for the starting job.

"Out of my I don’t know how many years I’ve played football, this has got to be up there for most-anticipated. I can’t tell you how excited and ready I am to be on the field again," Murray said. "I haven’t played since October, so it’s been a long time."

Will he be nervous?

"I’ve been playing football my whole life. If I didn’t have those anxious butterflies, I feel like maybe I shouldn’t be doing it anymore," Murray said. "I’m excited, I can’t wait."

Murray talks being named captain

Why you should care:

The Vikings announced their eight captains for the 2026 regular season last week. Murray is among the four offensive captains named.

The former No. 1 overall pick was humbled to be voted in by his teammates.

It means a lot, it means the world actually. For me to be here, new guy and the guys put their faith and trust in me, it’s emotional. It means a lot, I’m appreciative and I take it with great pride and honor to wear that C on my chest.

Josh Metellus recruits Harrison Smith

The backstory:

Harrison Smith was radio silent on social media all offseason, not offering any hints on if he was retiring or coming back to the Vikings.

His return became official earlier this week, and he was back at practice on Wednesday. One of Smith’s biggest recruiters? Safety Josh Metellus, also a team captain.

When his return was announced, Metellus posted a picture of Prince to social media. It’s a running inside joke dating back to when Smith texted a picture of Prince to a Vikings’ reporter.

"All offseason all I did was bug him. I was like ‘Just let me know, make sure you tell me when you know you’re coming back so I can be the first one to do it,’" Metellus said. "He’s a good friend, he let me know early so I tried to stay on top of it like you guys. Just a testament to our relationship. It’s great to have him back."

What's next:

The Vikings and Packers open the regular season at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.