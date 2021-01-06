Vikings QB Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

article

Kirk Cousins was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 37-35 victory at Detroit in their final game of the 2020 season.

The Vikings finished the season 7-9 and were eliminated from NFC Playoff contention after their Week 16 loss at New Orleans.

Cousins was 28-of-40 passing for 405 yards, three touchdowns and had a 127.6 rating. He also had a rushing touchdown in the win. Cousins finished the season completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,265 yards and a career-high 35 touchdowns. He finished with at least 4,000 yards passing for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

He’s also the second Vikings quarterback in franchise history to throw at least 35 touchdowns in a season, joining Daunte Culpepper, who had 39 touchdowns in 2004. Cousins had eight games with at least three touchdowns, passing Culpepper’s record of seven in 2000.

Cousins has 17 career games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 115.0 or better rating, which is the most in the first nine seasons for a starting quarterback in NFL history. It’s Cousins’ second NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award. He was also the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October 2019.