Vikings: A busy Day 1 in NFL free agency legal tampering

Legal tampering started across the NFL at 11 a.m. Monday with free agents able to talk with teams before the league year opens on Wednesday.

It’s been a very busy day for the Minnesota Vikings, with one huge departure, two signings and three other players agreeing to terms. Here’s how it all breaks down so far:

Kirk Cousins was the biggest domino to fall. After six seasons, his time with the Vikings is over . He agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed. Over those six seasons, Cousins led the Vikings to one playoff win while throwing for 171 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

The Vikings have reportedly agreed to terms with former Texans pass-rusher Jonathan Greenard. He had 12.5 sacks and 36 tackles in Houston last year. Greenard could be a replacement for Danielle Hunter if he departs in free agency.

The Vikings reportedly agreed to terms with former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. In five seasons with the Dolphins, Van Ginkel had 156 tackles and 17 sacks.

The Vikings reportedly agreed to terms with former Texans and Jets linebacker Blake Cashman. The former Gophers’ star and Eden Prairie native spent the last two seasons in Houston after three in New York. He had 106 tackles and two sacks last season. The additions of Cashman and Van Ginkel could signal the end of Jordan Hicks in Minnesota.

The Vikings re-signed offensive lineman Blake Brandel and David Quessenberry. Brandel has played in 39 games with five starts. Quessenberry appeared in 16 games and had four starts last season.

The Vikings are likely just getting started with changing up the roster. They have to figure out a plan at quarterback with Cousins gone, and they’re probably looking for a starting running back after released Alexander Mattison.