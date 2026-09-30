Vikings: Myles Price wins NFC Special Teams honor after 86-yard punt return TD

The Brief Vikings WR Myles Price was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after recording an 86-yard punt return touchdown in a Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Price's 238 total return yards in the game are the most in a single game in franchise history. Through three games, Price leads the league in punt return yards, punt return touchdowns, yards per punt return, kickoff return yards and all-purpose yards.



A Vikings wide receiver is making history on special teams.

Myles Price earns NFC Special Teams honor

What we know:

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Myles Price has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The honor marks the Vikings' second Player of the Week title of the 2026 season and is Price's first career award.

Historic punt return

Why you should care:

In the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Price recorded an 86-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter to give Minnesota a 10-0 lead. It was Price's first career touchdown, and is the only punt return touchdown in the league this season.

Price's punt return touchdown was also the team's first in 162 games. The last time Minnesota returned a punt for a touchdown was against Houston in Week 5 of the 2016 season, when Marcus Sherels returned one 79 yards for a score. It was also the team's longest punt return since Sherels had an 86-yard return against the New York Giants in Week 7 of the 2013 season.

Price finished the game with 238 total return yards — 132 kickoff return yards and a career-high 106 punt return yards — the most in a single game in franchise history and the most by any player since Nyheim Hines recorded 241 in Week 18 of the 2023 season.

By the numbers:

Through three games, Price leads the league in punt return yards (130), punt return touchdowns (one), yards per punt return (21.7), kickoff return yards (353) and all-purpose yards (483). Since entering the league in 2025, Price ranks second in kickoff return yards (1,832) and third in punt return yards (440).

Price is the seventh offensive player and the 11th non-specialist in team history to earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, joining RB Moe Williams (1999), WR Aundrae Allison (2007), WR Percy Harvin (2009, 2010), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (2013), WR Adam Thielen (2014), CB Marcus Sherels (2015), RB Mike Boone (2020), RB Kene Ngwangwu (2021, 2022), DL Levi Drake Rodriguez (2025) and CB Isaiah Rodgers (2026).

This award is the 20th NFC Player of the Week selection under Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell in 71 games and the seventh NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor under Special Teams Coordinator Matt Daniels.

What's next:

The Vikings (3-0) host the Miami Dolphins (0-3) at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.