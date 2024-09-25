Vikings legend Tommy Kramer announces dementia diagnosis

article

On the heels of Brett Favre disclosing that he had Parkinson's disease, legendary Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer shared that he was diagnosed with dementia.

What we know

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kramer shared a message about his diagnosis. He says he was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic.

Kramer says he could have anywhere from two to 10 years and a recent check-up showed the disease hadn't advanced. Kramer also adds he's stopped drinking, which he says will help.

Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this. Football is the life we choose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen. I'm grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially, I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. — Tommy Kramer (@Kramer9Tommy)

Part of his motivation for sharing his diagnosis is to highlight a need for the NFL to give more support to its former players.

"Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy which my personal insurance won’t cover," he added. "I’m hoping to bring some awareness, so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me. As long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans."

He concludes: "Thank you for all the support and always remember, "We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time."

Context

Kramer's announcement came after Brett Favre, former Packers and Vikings quarterback, disclosed he is battling Parkinson's disease during a Congressional hearing on welfare reform. Favre was testifying on his involvement in a welfare scandal in Mississippi.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," the 54-year-old said. "I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart."

Background

Kramer started 110 games over 13 years, from 1977 until 1989 with the Vikings. He won NFL Comeback Player of the Year, made the Pro Bowl, and was named Second Team All-Pro in 1986. That year, he threw 24 touchdowns, passed for 3,522 yards, and led the league in passer rating.

He was named among the 50 Greatest Vikings during the team's 50th season celebration in 2021.