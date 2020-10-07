Vikings LB Eric Kendricks misses practice with foot injury

The Minnesota Vikings started preparations Wednesday to face the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, and 10 players appeared on the team’s initial injury report.

The biggest name is linebacker Eric Kendricks, who did not practice due to a foot injury. Kendricks is the key to the middle of the Vikings’ defense, especially now with Anthony Barr out for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle. Kendricks leads the Vikings with 45 tackles, including 30 solo tackles and plays a key role in pass coverage.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn, who plays primarily on special teams as the punt and kick returner, did not practice due to a hamstring injury.

Kris Boyd (hamstring), Holton Hill (foot), Adam Thielen (shoulder) and Oli Udoh (finger) were all limited in practice Wednesday. Boyd missed last Sunday’s game at Houston with that same hamstring injury.

Garret Bradbury (knee), Dan Chisena (knee), Mike Hughes (neck) and Brian O’Neill (shoulder) were all full participants in practice Wednesday. Hughes has missed two straight games with a neck injury, so getting him back against the Seahawks would be a positive step.

Also absent from practice was defensive end Danielle Hunter, who remains on injured reserve and has not practiced since Aug. 14. Pat Elflein, also on IR, did rehabilitation on a side field.

Kendricks’ status is something to monitor moving forward, with Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson leading the NFL in touchdown passes (16) through four games. He’s also third in passing yards.