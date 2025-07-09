Vikings donating $500K to help Texas flooding relief efforts

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are donating $500K to rescue and recovery efforts amid devastating and deadly flooding in Texas. More than 100 people have died, and hundreds are still missing. Search efforts will continue until everyone is accounted for.



The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced they’re donating $500,000 to support rescue and recovery efforts to those impacted by devastating flash flooding in Texas.

$500K donation

The team made the donation on behalf of Mark, Zygi and Leonard Wilf, and the Wild Family Ownership Group.

What they're saying:

The Wilf family released a statement Wednesday on the ongoing situation in Texas.

"We are deeply saddened by the continued devastation and loss of life in the Texas Hill Country and can’t imagine the pain so many are experiencing. We are praying for peace for the families who have lost a loved one and strength for those who continue to risk their lives leading the rescue and recovery effort."

The Vikings join the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans in teams donating to flood relief efforts. Several Major League Soccer teams have also given donations.

100+ dead, hundreds still missing

What we know:

As of Wednesday morning, authorities say the death toll from July 4 weekend is up to 118. More than 170 are still considered missing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has promised that the search will not stop until all the missing are found.