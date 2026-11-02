Vikings are committed to Kyler Murray at QB, Kevin O'Connell says

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their first loss of the season on Sunday at Detroit, and host the Buffalo Bills next week for Monday Night Football. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Kyler Murray has a sore hamstring, but is the starting QB if he's healthy. Murray has five touchdowns and three interceptions in five full games this season.



The Minnesota Vikings are coming off their first loss of the season, and Kevin O’Connell says they’re sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback as long as he’s healthy.

Vikings sticking with Kyler Murray

What we know:

O’Connell said Monday Murray suffered from hamstring soreness late in Sunday’s 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. He finished 17-of-29 for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was able to finish the game, but came into TCO Performance Center Monday with soreness in the hamstring and will get a full evaluation.

The Vikings host the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football on Nov. 9, and an extra day should help Murray’s health.

"It’s sore today, so we’re going through a full eval of that. I don’t think we’re there yet, it’s still early enough that I’ll continue to get updates and get with the medical staff," O’Connell said.

O’Connell was asked if they’re committed to Murray as the quarterback if he’s healthy.

"Yes," was his reply.

Offensive struggles

Why you should care:

The Vikings managed just 15 points and 266 total yards against a Lions’ defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in several categories.

Murray has started six games and played five full games, and the Vikings are having trouble finding the end zone.

Through seven games, the Vikings’ offense is at or near the bottom of the NFL in most statistical categories.

He’s missing open receivers, and Justin Jefferson was frustrated enough that he didn’t speak to the media postgame. Murray missed him high in the end zone on a play that should’ve been a touchdown, and he dirted a ball to Jefferson under pressure that could’ve been an explosive play.

Jefferson had five catches for 33 yards, and one touchdown. He hasn’t had a 100-yard game since last year’s season finale, and that was with Carson Wentz. O'Connell said the coaching staff has to do more to make Murray feel comfortable.

"I think it’s just going to build that rapport of the plans, the comfort level, continuing to implore some input from him on things he likes, make it cleaner and better for him so we can get some of that comfort where he’ll throw things with anticipation," O’Connell said.

The Vikings signed Murray in the offseason to a veteran minimum contract after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. They let Kirk Cousins walk years ago, let Sam Darnold leave, didn't bring back Daniel Jones, drafted and then traded J.J. McCarthy.

What's next:

The Vikings are 6-1, but if the offense doesn’t get better, changes will have to come.