Cam Bynum asks for visa help for wife stuck in Philippines

For Minnesota Vikings safety Cam Bynum, Monday night was about more than playing football on the NFL’s biggest stage.

Bynum had a team-high seven tackles and two interceptions, including the game-sealing turnover with 25 seconds to play in a 22-17 win over the 49ers on Monday Night Football. Bynum wore a Philippines flag decal on his helmet for the game, and wore the country’s flag in the locker room after.

"It’s bigger than me, it’s all for my people back home and the people we help with the foundation, bringing football to the Philippines, helping typhoon victims, people that are victims of poverty," Bynum said. "Any time we can help, this is bigger than me."

He also revealed to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero immediately after the win that his wife hasn’t seen him play an NFL game in two seasons. She is in the Philippines and is unable to travel to the U.S. because of visa issues. He explained she has applied for an I-130 spousal visa multiple times, and has been denied.

"Anyone have connections to the U.S. immigration office for my wife? She’s in the Philippines and is not able to come to the U.S. until her I-130 spousal visa is granted. We’re going on two football seasons of no games for her. We’ve been denied a tourist visa twice so far," Bynum posted Tuesday morning.

He heads the Bynum Faith Foundation, which partners with New Life Community Care for outreach in the Philippines. It provides resources for typhoon victims, and aims to help those affected by poverty. Bynum goes to the Philippines to do community service in the summer before the start of Vikings training camp.