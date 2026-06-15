Vikings 2026 Training Camp starts Aug. 1, 13 practices open to fans

The Brief Minnesota Vikings Training Camp opens Saturday, Aug. 1, with 13 practices open to fans at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center. Digital tickets are available to season ticket members starting Tuesday, June 16, and to the public Thursday, June 18. The Vikings first day in pads is Monday, Aug. 3. They host the Baltimore Ravens for joint practices Aug. 19-20.



The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for their 66th training camp, kicking off with Back Together Weekend and Legends Weekend on Saturday, Aug. 1. at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Training camp schedule, ticket details

What we know:

The Vikings will host 13 open practices at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, wrapping up with joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 20. The first padded practice is set for Monday, Aug. 3, and the popular night practice will take place Sunday, Aug. 9, at TCO Stadium.

General admission tickets for 12 of the 13 practices are free for season ticket members and children 36 inches and under, $5 for children 17 and under and $10 for adults.

Night practice tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under and free for children 36 inches and under. A portion of ticket sales supports the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. Fans must reserve digital tickets in advance.

Up to 4,000 tickets are available each day, with night practice capacity set at 6,000. Season ticket members can reserve up to four free tickets for two days, with general ticket access opening Thursday, June 18. A full daily practice schedule and media availability will be released in July.

Fan experience and amenities

Why you should care:

The 2026 training camp offers more than just football. Kids 17 and under can take part in organized autograph sessions with Vikings players, and the camp will feature a family fun zone, youth football clinics, cheer clinics and prize-winning opportunities.

Details on fan entertainment and autograph schedules will be posted at vikings.com/camp and vikings.com/campautographs. Parking is $10 when reserved in advance or $20 on arrival, with ADA parking and rideshare options available. Permanent bleachers and ADA accommodations will be offered for seating, and premium seating is available in the Omni Hospitality Tent.

All concessions are cashless, accepting credit, debit and contactless payments, with a full menu and the Vikings Table food truck on most days. Fans can also bring sealed water bottles or fill empty containers up to 32 ounces for free. A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, supporting local community initiatives.