Vikings legend Jared Allen named finalist for Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota Vikings star defensive end Jared Allen may be one step closer to the coveted gold jacket.

Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Allen was a finalist among the modern-era players.

While Allen began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen's longest tenure came with the Vikings from 2008 to 2013. He was selected for five Pro Bowls and recorded a career 136 sacks, putting him 12th on the all-time list. He also has 171 career tackles for loss and 32 career forced fumbles.

This was the first year Allen was eligible for the Hall of Fame. This year's modern-era finalists include quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson, defensive back Ronde Barber, safety John Lynch, wide receiver Calvin Johnson and wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

From the 15 modern-era finalists, the committee will elect up to five to join the Hall of Fame. Those players must have a minimum positive vote of 80 percent to be elected. Voting on the entrants to the hall will be conducted later this month, with the inductees announced during Super Bowl week.