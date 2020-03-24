Viking Kyle Rudolph donates meals to Minnesotans in need amid pandemic

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was a finalist for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award again this year because of his tireless charity work.

Tuesday, he and his wife Jordan helped Minnesotans in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic by teaming up once again with Second Harvest Heartland to help provide meals to food insecure families.

"It was just something that we felt called to do and we've worked with Second Harvest before, they do an unbelievable job providing meals for people in our community," said Rudolph.

The couple made a donation that will provide meals to 82,000 Minnesotans in need.

"We like the number 82 and we thought if we're going to set a lofty goal and try to provide over a half a million meals, we might as well start it off the right way," said Rudolph, who wears the jersey no. 82.

The couple set a goal of raising $200,000 for Second Harvest Heartland, which will provide 600,000 meals. For more information about the Rudy's Meal Plan campaign, click here.