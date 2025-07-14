Twins CF Byron Buxton in Home Run Derby Monday night

The Brief Twins CF Byron Buxton is in the Home Run Derby Monday night. He has 21 homers in 78 games so far this season. On this day in 2008, then first baseman Justin Morneau won the Home Run Derby. When they Twins return from the All-Star break, they'll be four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot with 66 regular season games left.



Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will be participating in his second Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday night.

What we know:

But Monday, he’ll be swinging for the fences. He’s one of eight players competing in the Home Run Derby. He’s in a group that includes former Twin Brent Rooker, Oneil Cruz, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero, James Wood and Matt Olson.

Buxton is hitting .289 with 21 homers so far this season. Most importantly, he’s largely stayed healthy. Buxton has played in 78 of 96 games. FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich caught up with Buxton during the Twins’ most recent home stand, before he heads to All-Star festivities.

"To be able to play this game and become an All-Star is a blessing. Very thankful to be able to make it to my second one," Buxton said. "When the season started, my only goal was to come out and play as many games as I could. This is just a bonus."

Buxton selected Twins third base coach Tommy Watkins to pitch to him Monday night. On this date in 2008, Twins’ first baseman Justin Morneau beat out Josh Hamilton to win the Home Run Derby.

‘I’m not going to write them off’

What they're saying:

When the Twins return from the All-Star break, there will be 66 games left in the regular season. They trail the Tigers by 11.5 games in the American League Central Division, which is all but impossible to come back from.

The Twins (47-49) are currently four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the playoffs. TV and radio analyst Glen Perkins says they have the talent to be a playoff team, if they can get healthy.

"I’m not going to write them off," Perkins said.

If they don’t make the playoffs, that would be four out of the last five seasons, and Rocco Baldelli’s managerial seat gets hot going into 2026.