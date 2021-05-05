Twins activate Miguel Sano from IL, Alex Kirilloff out with bad wrist

article

The Minnesota Twins continue their series against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night at Target Field, and while they’re getting a first baseman back, they’re losing an outfielder for an extended time.

The Twins announced Wednesday they’ve reinstated Miguel Sano from the 10-day injured list. Sano hurt his hamstring during the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics back on April 20. He’s had a slow start to the 2021 season, hitting just .111 with two home runs four RBI and 20 strikeouts in 15 games. He's back after missing the last 12 games.

The Twins also placed outfielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right wrist. Kiriloff hurt the wrist sliding into second. The 23-year-old is a former first round pick and a consensus top-50 prospect in all of baseball. After an 0-for-15 start to the season, Kirilloff hit four home runs in the Twins’ series against the Kansas City Royals last weekend. He also hit a pair of doubles Monday night against the Rangers.

Over the last seven games, Kirilloff was hitting .321 with seven extra base hits and 11 RBI. There is no timetable for his return, and manager Rocco Baldelli said the injury does not appear to be minor.

The Twins are also without utility infielder Luis Arraez, who is on the injured list with a concussion after a collision at home plate Monday night. The Twins recalled Lewis Thorpe, who will start Wednesday night’s game. Brandon Waddell, who gave up three runs in the 10th inning of the Twins’ 6-3 loss Tuesday night, was optioned to the team’s alternate site at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Advertisement

The Twins are 11-17 and in fourth place in the American League Central Division.