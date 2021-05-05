Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Renville County, Roseau County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Twins activate Miguel Sano from IL, Alex Kirilloff out with bad wrist

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Alex Kirilloff #76 of the Minnesota Twins singles in the fourth inning of his Major League debut against the Houston Astros during Game Two of the American League Wildcard series at Target Field on September 30, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ((Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images))

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins continue their series against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night at Target Field, and while they’re getting a first baseman back, they’re losing an outfielder for an extended time.

The Twins announced Wednesday they’ve reinstated Miguel Sano from the 10-day injured list. Sano hurt his hamstring during the first game of a doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics back on April 20. He’s had a slow start to the 2021 season, hitting just .111 with two home runs four RBI and 20 strikeouts in 15 games. He's back after missing the last 12 games.

The Twins also placed outfielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right wrist. Kiriloff hurt the wrist sliding into second. The 23-year-old is a former first round pick and a consensus top-50 prospect in all of baseball. After an 0-for-15 start to the season, Kirilloff hit four home runs in the Twins’ series against the Kansas City Royals last weekend. He also hit a pair of doubles Monday night against the Rangers.

Over the last seven games, Kirilloff was hitting .321 with seven extra base hits and 11 RBI. There is no timetable for his return, and manager Rocco Baldelli said the injury does not appear to be minor.

The Twins are also without utility infielder Luis Arraez, who is on the injured list with a concussion after a collision at home plate Monday night. The Twins recalled Lewis Thorpe, who will start Wednesday night’s game. Brandon Waddell, who gave up three runs in the 10th inning of the Twins’ 6-3 loss Tuesday night, was optioned to the team’s alternate site at CHS Field in St. Paul.

The Twins are 11-17 and in fourth place in the American League Central Division.