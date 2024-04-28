Timberwolves sweep Suns, advance in NBA Playoffs after wild Game 4 finish

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on in the Western Conference Playoffs after a four-game sweep of the Phoenix Suns in a 122-116 victory Sunday night, with Anthony Edwards putting together a human highlight reel in the fourth quarter.

Edwards had 40 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He met Devin Booker at the rim for a block in the fourth quarter, then put Kevin Durant on a poster for a dunk to give Minnesota a 115-11 lead. Edwards had 31 of his 40 points in the second half.

"When you have Anthony Edwards with that look in his eye and that determination, just going downhill instead of just settling. When he’s playing in attack mode and playing downhill, he’s a problem. He’s making the right play and he’s got that IT," Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori said after the win.

Edwards talked some trash to Kevin Durant during Minnesota's Game 1 win. Sunday night, Durant showed great appreciation for Edwards.

"So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league at 22. Just his love for the game shines bright, that’s one of the reasons I love him the most. Love everything about Ant," Durant said.

The Timberwolves also lost coach Chris Finch late in regulation to an apparent knee injury. Devin Booker nudged Mike Conley Jr. into Finch, who fell awkwardly to the floor. Finch was helped off the court by team trainers, and went straight to the locker room. Assistant Micah Nori took over for Finch in the final minutes.

"They’re evaluating him now, don’t know anything for sure. Obviously took a hit to his lower leg, kind of like hockey right? Lower body injury. It was great though, the whole team went down to the medical room and he’s obviously in good spirits and so are the guys," Nori said.

Timberwolves team officials said after the game Finch suffered a patellar tendon rupture in his right knee.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Jaden McDaniels had 18 points.

Booker led the Suns with 49 points, going 20-of-21 at the free throw line. Durant had 33 points.

The Timberwolves get their first playoff series sweep in franchise history. They get their first playoff series win in 20 years. They’re also the first team to move on in the NBA Playoffs.