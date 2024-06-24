Timberwolves sell out full, half season ticket packages after historic season

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
21
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County

Timberwolves sell out full, half season ticket packages after historic season

By
Published  June 24, 2024 2:10pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
article

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 26: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after a dunk against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center on May 26, 2024 in Dallas, T (Getty Images)

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Timberwolves’ fans are jumping on the bandwagon after the franchise’s best regular season in two decades.

The team announced Monday full and half season ticket packages for the lower bowl at Target Center for the 2024-25 season are sold out. Team officials say the packages sold equate to more than 3,500 season tickets sold.

Tim Connelly plans to return to Timberwolves next season

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Friday he plans to return next season as the team is dealing with an ownership transition.

"This is an incredible time for the organization, the excitement and enthusiasm among our fan base is at an all-time high," said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke. "While we certainly have more work to do, this historic milestone will help us continue to make Target Center the best home court advantage in the league."

Timberwolves’ officials say quarter season memberships for the lower bowl, which are 10-game packages, are still available. The team will also release single-game tickets at a later date.

The Timberwolves won 56 regular season games last year, the most in franchise history since 2004. They also reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Minnesota has its top seven players – Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, all under contract for next season.