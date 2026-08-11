Timberwolves to host Oklahoma City Thunder for Christmas night game

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting their first Christmas home game in franchise history. The NBA announced Tuesday the Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. on Christmas night, on national television. It's part of a five-game slate that features many of the top teams in the NBA.



The NBA is starting to leak some of its highly-anticipated match-ups for the 2026-27 regular season.

For the first time in franchise history, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a home game on national television on Christmas.

Timberwolves get Christmas night home game

What we know:

The NBA announced Tuesday the Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. on Christmas at Target Center. The game will air on ESPN and ABC. It means two of the top teams in the Western Conference, featuring a match-up that will include LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will be on national television.

Also on Christmas Day, the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks will play in an NBA Finals rematch. The Miami Heat will face the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers with LeBron James will face the L.A. Lakers. The night will end with the Denver Nuggets facing the Golden State Warriors.

Timberwolves offseason changes

The backstory:

It was an offseason of roster moves for Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves. They traded Julius Randle and fan-favorite Naz Reid to put themselves in a spot to land a lead guard in Ball.

They were also reportedly in the mix to land LeBron James in free agency, before he ultimately decided on the 76ers.

The Timberwolves have made five straight appearances in the NBA Playoffs, reaching the Western Conference Finals two straight years. This season, they lost to the Spurs in the second round.

What we don't know:

The Timberwolves have not yet released their full regular season schedule. It’s not yet known how many national broadcasts they’ll get, but it could be as many as 34 games.