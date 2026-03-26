Timberwolves complete historic comeback to beat Rockets in overtime

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from 13 points down in the final four minutes of overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 110-18 Wednesday night at Target Center. Julius Randle scored the game-winning basket with less than 10 seconds to play as the Timberwolves ended the game on a 15-0 run. The Timberwolves have a 1.5-game lead on the Rockets for the No. 5 spot in the West with nine regular season games left.



The Minnesota Timberwolves made NBA history Wednesday night in a 110-108 overtime win over the Houston Rockets at Target Center, and it was a game they had to have.

Julius Randle leads historic comeback

The backstory:

The Timberwolves were down 108-95 with less than four minutes to play in overtime, but rallied to score 15 straight points in one of the most thrilling home wins in franchise history. Julius Randle ended up scoring the game-winning basket with less than 10 seconds to play.

Kevin Durant missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw, and Terrance Shannon Jr. deflected a pass that ran out the clock. Randle finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, and made the biggest shot of the night.

"That’s winning time and you gotta dig deep. You prepare your body for those moments and at that time it’s mental. When it gets tough, we come together as a group and it brings the best out of us," Randle said. "When we got down 13, I still thought we had a chance to win the game."

What the win means

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves became the first team in modern NBA history to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final four minutes of overtime to win. And they did it without Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, who left the game injured and Rudy Gobert, who got ejected late.

The Timberwolves entered the night a half game ahead of the Rockets for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. They now have a 1.5-game lead with nine regular season games remaining. They could still catch the Denver Nuggets in the NO. 4 spot, and even the L.A. Lakers in the No. 3 spot.

McDaniels led the Timberwolves with 25 points before leaving with an injury. He said in the locker room after he’ll be fine.

If we play the right way, we can do anything.

Detroit Pistons Saturday

What's next:

The Timberwolves host the Detroit Pistons, who are 52-20 and one of the best teams in the NBA, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Target Center.