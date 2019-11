article

The Timberwolves returned to the friendly confines of Target Center Monday night, but they had to wait an extra hour to take on the visiting Bucks after a basket malfunction.

The Timberwolves announced that the game was delayed due to a “malfunction with one of the baskets.”

After replacing the basket, the teams had a brief, 7:30 minute warmup before tipoff around 8 p.m.