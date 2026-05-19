Tim Connelly on Timberwolves’ season: ‘We aren’t good enough right now’

The Brief Timberwolves front office head Tim Connelly reflected on the season Tuesday with reporters. For the first time in three years, the Wolves are not in the Western Conference Finals. Connelly said Chris Finch is a great head coach, and isn't going anywhere. Connelly said Anthony Edwards will not need surgery for either of his knee injuries, just rest.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is over as now the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder battle for the right to play in the NBA Finals.

The backstory:

The Timberwolves finished the regular season 49-33 and in the No. 6 spot in the West. But for the first time in three years, they’re not in the Western Conference Finals. Timberwolves’ front office head Tim Connelly spoke Tuesday, and was candid in his assessment of the season.

"We’re not good enough right now. Our goal was to be a home playoff team, we weren’t. Our goal was to get further than we did last year, we didn’t. Those things demand action," Connelly said.

San Antonio exit was ‘brutal’

Why you should care:

Facing elimination on their home court in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals, the Timberwolves largely didn’t show up on either end of the floor. The result was a 139-109 season-ending loss to the Spurs, and Chris Finch pulling starters with eight minutes to play in regulation.

The way it went down should leave a salty feeling for the Timberwolves heading into the offseason.

"It was brutal losing in the fashion we lost on our home court against San Antonio," Connelly said.

‘I think Finch is great’

What they're saying:

Connelly was asked to give his assessment of Chris Finch as the head coach. He’s won 258 games in five-plus seasons, and 27-27 in the playoffs. He’s helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals two straight seasons, and to the semifinals this year.

Many franchises would beg for that type of success. Connelly says Finch isn’t going anywhere, and he hopes a team needing a head coach hires Micah Nori.

"I think Finch is great, we have a fantastic coaching staff. Fingers crossed one of these teams wisely hires Micah, I’m sick of hanging out with him," Connelly said. "We’re not here without Finchy, thankful he’s our head coach."

Finch has two years left on his current contract.

Anthony Edwards won’t need surgery

Dig deeper:

Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards was clearly ailing during the playoffs, battling runner’s knee in his right knee. He then missed time during the Denver series with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee. He returned before anyone ever thought he would.

Connelly said Edwards’ injuries will not require surgery. Just rest, and time away from basketball. This will be the first offseason Edwards doesn’t have obligations to play, for Team USA or otherwise.

"He’s a competitive guy, he wasn’t going to miss the playoffs. I think we put some Bengay on it, and he’s good," Connelly said.