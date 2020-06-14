Teams host exhibition games in unofficial start to town ball season in Minnesota

article

Amateur baseball season should be in full swing at this time of the year, but it's a Minnesota tradition put on hold due to COVID-19.

This weekend, however, looked like an unofficial start to the summertime pastime.

Teams like the Gibbon Reds do not have clearance to start the regular season just yet, but the Reds, like other teams in the state in the last few days, are hosting non sanctioned “exhibition” games. Gibbon hosted defending Class C champion Jordan Sunday afternoon.

Part of the process is being up to COVID-19 code.The ballpark encouraged social distancing and taking other precautions in the wake of the pandemic.

Like the open-ended time frame of a baseball game, for now, fans will wait and see how much longer these types of games will last.

But teams like the Reds are trying to make exhibitions like this one an example of how town ball can operate in 2020.