St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games on FOX 9+ this season

article

The Brief Select University of St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games will be broadcast on FOX 9+ this season. The full broadcast schedule will be announced this fall, but it kicks off with the Tommie football game against Butler on Oct. 4.



FOX 9 will broadcast University of St. Thomas games on FOX 9+ again this season.

FOX 9 and St. Thomas have extended their broadcast partnership for the 2025-26 season, the university announced on Wednesday.

Tommie games on FOX 9+

Local perspective:

FOX 9+ will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey games this season, starting with the Tommie football game against Butler on Oct. 4.

The full broadcast schedule will be released this fall, but it will include the following:

Four St. Thomas football games

Select basketball games

Select hockey games

While the games will air on FOX 9+, they'll also be available to stream on Midco Sports Plus.

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

How to watch:

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.