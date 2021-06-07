St. Paul Saints returning to full fan capacity at CHS Field Tuesday

article

Tuesday looks to be a historic night as the St. Paul Saints host the Omaha Storm Chasers at CHS Field.

For the first time since September of 2019, when the Saints won the American Association title, the Saints can host a capacity crowd in their still very new stadium. The Saints didn’t have a 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had 50 percent capacity for the May 11 home opener this year.

The Saints are tabbing it "(Re)Opening Day" as all 7,210 seats at CHS Field are for sale for Tuesday night’s game. The Saints will hold pregame festivities for a night that’s nearly two years in the making.

The Saints, in their first season as the new Class AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, is off to a 15-15 start and is currently third in the Midwest Division. With CHS Field at 50 percent capacity for the first 12 home games, the Saints are 5-7 on their home field so far this season.

The Saints also announced promotions for home games the rest of the season. The team wants pet owners to bring their dogs to CHS Field this coming Saturday. On Friday, June 18, they’ll start Father’s Day weekend with fireworks after hosting the Iowa Cubs.

The Saints start a 12-game home stand Tuesday, with six games against the Omaha Storm Chasers and followed by six against the Iowa Cubs.

Not far from CHS Field, Minnesota United has plans to return to full capacity at Allianz Field by June 23. The Loons host Austin FC that night, and the plan is to have all 19,400 seats available for fans.