Sean Payton will step away from New Orleans Saints, AP source reports

By AP Staff
Published 
Updated 1:24PM
NFL
Associated Press
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he's stepping away, sources tell the Associated Press.

Payton, 58, has coached the Saints for 15 years. He has three years left on his contract but says he will not be returning for the 2022 season.

There were some conflicting reports about whether he was retiring or just taking a break from football.

No other details were immediately available.