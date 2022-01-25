Sean Payton will step away from New Orleans Saints, AP source reports

article

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he's stepping away, sources tell the Associated Press.

Payton, 58, has coached the Saints for 15 years. He has three years left on his contract but says he will not be returning for the 2022 season.

There were some conflicting reports about whether he was retiring or just taking a break from football.

No other details were immediately available.