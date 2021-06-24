Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia among early commits for 3M Open in Blaine

article

Officials with the 3M Open on Thursday announced some player commitments for the 2021 tournament, set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.

Michael Thompson will be back to defend his 2020 crown. The field will also feature five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, who is making his first appearance at the 3M Open. Also making their first start in Blaine is U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen, who is currently No. 12 in the World Golf Rankings. Another first-time player is 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, a Wisconsin native.

Charl Schwartzel, who tied for third last year, will be back. Other players include eight-time PGA Tour winner Stewart Cink, 2013 PGA champion Jason Dufner, Sergio Garcia and Lucas Glover, who is one of four players with the 3M Open 18-hole scoring record at 9-under par 62.

"This is a very positive start to the commitment process as we prepare for the 3M Open and welcome fans back after a year off due to COVID-19 last year," 3M Open Tournament Director Mike Welch said. "We look forward to tournament week and all of the positives that will come out of this great annual event that can provide so much for the community and the charitable partners this annual PGA TOUR tournament supports."

Players have until Friday, July 16 to commit and can withdraw at any time. Last year, Dustin Johnson withdrew after a rough first round due to back injury.

Tickets for the 3M Open are on sale, as spectators will be allowed after the tournament went on without fans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.