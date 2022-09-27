PJ Fleck Show: Gophers take 4-0 record, No. 21 ranking to Homecoming against Purdue

It’s Week 5 of the PJ Fleck Show and this week, we’re talking about the University of Minnesota football team entering college football’s top-25 ahead of hosting Purdue for Homecoming.

The Gophers passed their biggest test of the season so far Saturday, heading to Michigan State for the Big Ten opener and their first road game of the season. Minnesota dominated the game in every phase in a 34-7 win over the Spartans to improve to 4-0.

The Gophers have now out-scored their first four opponents by a combined 183-24, and the starting defense has yet to allow a touchdown in four games. Minnesota’s offense is No. 3 in the country in total yardage, and Tanner Morgan was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after going 23-of-26 for 268 yards and three scores at Michigan State. Without top receiver Chris Autman-Bell, Morgan completed passes to 10 different receivers, threw a pair of touchdowns to Daniel Jackson and one to Nick Kallerup.

Mo Ibrahim also had 23 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, the 41st of his career, which passes Darrell Thompson for the program record among running backs.

The defense was equally as dominant, forcing three turnovers. Justin Walley had an interception and recovered a fumble, which Thomas Rush forced. Danny Striggow also had his first career interception.

After the win, the Gophers entered college football’s national rankings for the first time in nearly two years. Minnesota is No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25, and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

This week, Coach Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the first Big Ten win, entering the national rankings and hosting Purdue for Homecoming. Rush also joins the show to talk about the 4-0 start, and the dominant defense so far.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9!