Packers-49ers: How to watch Green Bay vs. San Francisco on FOX 9

The Green Bay Packers play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night – and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

This is the second time the two teams have played each other in the NFC Divisional Round in the past three years. The Packers are 10-8 going into the matchup. The 49ers are 12-5.

FOX 9 has you covered with plenty of NFL coverage on Saturday, starting with the NFL Championship Chase: Divisional Weekend special at 10 a.m. FOX 9's Enough Said will air at 6 p.m. and then the FOX NFL Pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. ahead of the Packers-49ers game.

What time does the Packers-49ers game start?

What: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

How can I watch the Packers-49ers game?