New Twins first baseman Ty France: ‘I’m definitely excited to be here’

The Brief The Twins signed Ty France in free agency to play first base after Carlos Santana's departure. France spent 5 seasons with the Seattle Mariners and was an American League All-Star in 2022. France hit .237 last year with 13 home runs, 24 doubles and 51 RBI in 140 games between the Mariners and Cincinnati Reds.



The last time Ty France was at Target Field, it was the Minnesota Twins’ home opener against the Seattle Mariners. That first game had to wait a day due to snow.

France is entering his seventh season in Major League Baseball, and was one of the few signings the Twins made in the offseason after five years with the Mariners and one with the Cincinnati Reds. The Twins had an opening at first base after Carlos Santana’s departure. At Spring Training Monday, FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich showed France the temperature back in Minneapolis, a frigid 13-below zero, as the Twins were starting their first full-squad workout.

"Yeah I haven’t experienced that yet. In 2022 we opened up there and our Opening Day got snowed out, so that’s the closest I’ve gotten to -13.," France joked.

New opportunity with Twins

Why you should care:

France became a regular starter over five seasons with the Mariners, becoming an American League All-Star two seasons ago. He hit .274 with 20 home runs, 27 doubles and 83 RBI.

He played 140 games last season between the Mariners and Reds, hitting .237 with 13 homers, 24 doubles and 51 RBI. He was seeking a new home, and the Twins had one.

"A majority of it was the opportunity. I was trying to find a home this offseason, and Minnesota presented the best. I’ve played against these guys for a couple years now and just how competitive they are," France said. "I know a handful of guys here and just the history with the organization, definitely excited to be here."

‘I’m a chatty person at first base’

What we know:

France will get every chance to win the job at first base, and he said he already knows many of his new teammates. Playing the position, he often gets the chance to talk with opposing players who reach base.

Making the transition to the Twins’ clubhouse was smooth.

"I’m a chatty person at first base, so I feel like I know a lot of these guys pretty well already. When I walked into the locker room, I felt like I knew them already so it made the transition easier," France said.