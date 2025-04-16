Minnesota Wild clinch playoff spot in dramatic fashion

article

The Brief The Wild have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs thanks to a goal from Joe Eriksson Ek in the final minute of play. Minnesota went on to beat the Anaheim Ducks in OT, 3-2. The Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.



The Minnesota Wild clinched a spot in the playoffs Tuesday night in their overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Ducks were leading until some last-minute heroics. The Wild beat the Ducks 3-2 in overtime.

Wild headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Why you should care:

The Wild needed one point entering Tuesday's regular-season finale to secure the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, which came after Joel Eriksson Ek tied the game for the Wild with 22 seconds left in the third period.

The Wild went on to beat the Ducks in overtime thanks to a goal from Matt Boldy with 18 seconds left in overtime.

During OT, Marc-André Fleury got back in the net for a final regular season appearance on home ice.

What's next:

The Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

This is the Wild's 14th trip to the postseason in franchise history.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is expected to be announced after all of the regular season games have been played.