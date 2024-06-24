Wild GM Bill Guerin: 'We definitely have some of the pieces' for Stanley Cup run

The Minnesota Wild has been sitting and watching as the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers battle in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 7 is Monday night, and the NHL Draft is later this week. The Wild started this season with a head coaching change, and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Wild general manager Bill Guerin to talk about the team, and his upcoming stint as general manager with USA Hockey for the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff, and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Do the Wild have the pieces to make a Stanley Cup run next season?

"We definitely have some of the pieces. Do we have enough? Probably not right now. But we have to work at it and supply the coaching staff and players with that," Guerin said. "We’ll do anything it takes to make our team better."

They have young talented stars in Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber. They heave seasoned veterans in Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno. Marc-Andre Fleury is also back in net for one more season.

Watch the video for the full interview with Bill Guerin.