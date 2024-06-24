Wild GM Bill Guerin: 'We definitely have some of the pieces' for Stanley Cup run

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County

Wild GM Bill Guerin: 'We definitely have some of the pieces' for Stanley Cup run

By
Published  June 24, 2024 3:41pm CDT
Minnesota Wild
Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Wild has been sitting and watching as the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers battle in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 7 is Monday night, and the NHL Draft is later this week. The Wild started this season with a head coaching change, and missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in five years.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Jim Rich sat down with Wild general manager Bill Guerin to talk about the team, and his upcoming stint as general manager with USA Hockey for the NHL 4 Nations Faceoff, and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Do the Wild have the pieces to make a Stanley Cup run next season?

"We definitely have some of the pieces. Do we have enough? Probably not right now. But we have to work at it and supply the coaching staff and players with that," Guerin said. "We’ll do anything it takes to make our team better."

They have young talented stars in Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Brock Faber. They heave seasoned veterans in Mats Zuccarello, Jonas Brodin and Marcus Foligno. Marc-Andre Fleury is also back in net for one more season.

Watch the video for the full interview with Bill Guerin. 