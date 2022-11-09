Minnesota Vikings could face Buffalo Bills without QB Josh Allen

article

The Minnesota Vikings take a 7-1 record and six-game win streak to Buffalo this Sunday, and they might be facing a Bills’ squad without Josh Allen.

Bills’ coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Wednesday Allen is "day to day" with an elbow injury and "we’ll see" if he can play Sunday against the Vikings. Allen suffered an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament late in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets, as Buffalo fell to 6-2 on the season.

According to multiple reports, Allen will not participate in practice on Wednesday.

For the season, Allen has 191 completions for 2,403 yards in eight games, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. If Allen can’t play, the Vikings will likely face Case Keenum, who paired with Stefon Diggs for the "Minneapolis Miracle," a walk-off touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFC Divisional Playoffs that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead of bringing Keenum back, the Vikings signed Kirk Cousins in free agency. Keenum spent the 2018 season with the Denver Broncos, 2019 with in Washington and two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Bills this year.

Diggs is tied for third in the NFL with 60 catches through eight games, and has 857 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Allen isn't able to play Sunday, it would also be the third time in the last four games the Vikings' defense will be playing against a back-up quarterback.