Minnesota Twins officially announce signing of Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa arrived to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday, but the Minnesota Twins made his signing for the 2022 season official on Tuesday.

Correa spent Sunday and Monday going through a standard physical and medical evaluations, and was in the Twins’ clubhouse introducing himself to his new teammates. The Twins pulled off the move that stunned Major League Baseball, signing Correa to what’s been reported as a three-year deal worth about $105 million.

The contract reportedly includes opt-outs for Correa after the first two seasons. It’s exactly the jolt the Twins needed, after finishing 73-89 last season and last in the American League Central Division. The Twins posted a picture of Correa signing his deal Tuesday morning in Florida, and he’s scheduled to be introduced Wednesday.

So what will Correa bring to the Twins? He’s one of the best shortstops on baseball. Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs and 34 doubles in 148 games. He was fifth in American League MVP voting last season.

Correa is a two-time All-Star and won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. With Correa, the Twins now have the top two picks from the 20212 MLB Draft in their lineup. The No. 2 overall pick? Byron Buxton, who signed a five-year deal with the Twins in the offseason.

The Twins still have pitching to add, but the move to land Correa signals they should be back in the mix for the postseason in 2022. After winning AL Central titles in Rocco Baldelli’s first two seasons, the Twins won just 73 games last year and were never in the division race.