Will Twins’ star Joe Mauer get the Hall of Fame call on the first try?

article

The first time might indeed be the charm for former Minnesota Twins’ star Joe Mauer to be named among the greatest to ever play baseball.

The 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday afternoon, and there’s a very real chance the former Twins’ catcher and first baseman will get the call. With 194 of the estimated 384 ballots cast revealed, Mauer has 161 total votes, or 83.1 percent. There are still 190 ballots that haven’t been released, and Mauer would need 66.8 percent, or 127 of those votes to stay above the 75 percent threshold to be inducted.

Mauer played his entire 15-year career with his hometown team, the Twins. He was a catcher for about 11 seasons before spending most of his last four as a designated hitter or at first base. In 15 seasons, he collected a Wins Above Replacement stat of 55.2. That’s ninth all-time, and the other eight are already in the Hall of Fame.

Mauer, a St. Paul native and former Cretin-Derham Hall multi-sport star, retired from baseball after the 2018 season. In 1,858 career games, he had a .306 batting average with 143 home runs and 923 RBI. He was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and won the American League MVP in 2009. He won the AL batting title three times, all as a catcher.

His biggest downfall? In 15 seasons, Mauer and the Twins won just one playoff game despite being in the postseason six times.

He's already been inducted the Twins' Hall of Fame, and had his No. 7 jersey retired by the team.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network.