Timberwolves will play 28 national TV games, face Nuggets on Christmas Day

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves released their 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday, coming off consecutive runs to the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves will open the season Oct. 22 at the Portland Trail Blazers. Their home opener is set for Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers. The Timberwolves will be on national TV 28 times, and have a Christmas Night game at the Denver Nuggets.



Coming off two consecutive runs to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday announced their 2025-26 regular season schedule.

Timberwolves open regular season at Portland

What we know:

The Timberwolves will open the 2025-26 regular season on Oct. 22 at the Portland Trail Blazers. Their Oct. 24 game at the Los Angeles Lakers will air on Prime Video.

Timberwolves face Pacers in home opener

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves are set to face the Indiana Pacers for their home opener on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Target Center. The Pacers will likely be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves have won nine straight home openers, and 12 of their last 13 going back to the 2013-14 season.

National TV games, Christmas Night game

Schedule highlights:

Here are some other key tidbits from the 2025-26 schedule:

The Timberwolves will play on national television 28 times.

For the second straight season and fourth time in franchise history, the Timberwolves will play on Christmas Day. They’ll be at the Denver Nuggets, a 9:30 p.m. tip.

The Timberwolves will play 13 back-to-back games, including five home-home, six away-way and two away home. Last year, Minnesota played 14 back-to-backs.

The Timberwolves have four sets of games where they face the same opponent consecutive times (New Orleans Pelicans Dec. 2-4; Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 8-10, Golden State Warriors Jan. 24-26, Memphis Grizzlies Jan. 31-Feb. 2)

When are single-game tickets available?

What's next:

Timberwolves officials say single-game tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18.