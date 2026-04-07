Minnesota Timberwolves playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves announced playoff tickets are going on sale at noon Tuesday. While they haven't officially clinched a playoff spot yet, the Timberwolves are destined to be the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Timberwolves will be making their fifth straight playoff appearance, and have reached the Western Conference Finals two straight seasons.



The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t officially clinched a playoff spot yet, but postseason tickets are going on sale Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are poised to be in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, coming off consecutive runs to the Western Conference Finals.

Timberwolves playoff tickets

What we know:

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday tickets go on sale at noon for the NBA’s Play-In series, and home games for the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves (46-32) likely won’t need a play-in series to get to the playoffs. They are currently the No. 6 seed in the West, and have a three-game cushion on the Phoenix Suns with four regular season games left.

Teams in the West seeded No. 7-10 at the end of the regular season will be in the NBA’s Play-In series, vying for the final two playoff seeds.

Timberwolves postseason: Who will they face?

Why you should care:

If the Western Conference Playoffs started Tuesday, the Timberwolves would be the No. 6 seed and face the No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets. Minnesota is three games behind the Houston Rockets for the No. 5 seed, so the No. 6 spot seems like the Timberwolves’ destination.

The Nuggets have a half-game lead on the L.A. Lakers, who are without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves indefinitely due to injuries.

Assuming the Timberwolves stay in the No. 6 spot, they would start the playoffs on the road on Saturday, April 18.

Kevin Garnett returning to Target Center

The backstory:

The Timberwolves announced last week legend Kevin Garnett is returning to Target Center. He'll be in attendance on April 12 as the Timberwolves close out the home regular season schedule against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It will mark his first time back at Target Center since 2018. The reunion will feature in-game moments, in-game experiences, giveaways, a halftime performance from Montell Jordan, and several of KG's former teammates will join the festivities.

"I can’t wait to come home," said Garnett. "Coming back for me is about what’s next. I’ve spent time with Marc and Alex, and you can feel the difference. The energy is real. The vision is real. They’re building something that lasts, with a team on the court that’s hungry to win. I’m excited to be back in the building with the fans. Minnesota, let’s go!"

Garnett's No. 21 jersey will be hung in the rafters during the 2026-27 season.