Minnesota Timberwolves acquiring Monte Morris in trade with Pistons

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday afternoon, but the Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t waiting that long to shake up their roster.

According to multiple reports, the Timberwolves are acquiring Detroit Pistons guard Monte Morris. In exchange, they’re sending Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a future second-round pick to Detroit. The Timberwolves are 35-16 on the season, in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference and needed guard depth behind Mike Conley Jr. for the playoffs.

Morris is in his seventh NBA season, spending his first five with the Denver Nuggets and the 2022-23 season with the Washington Wizards. He missed the first three months of this season with a right quad strain, and has played in six games since being cleared. He’s averaging 4.5 points per game.

Morries averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 61 starts with the Wizards last year. Two years ago, his final year in Denver, he averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 74 starts.

The Timberwolves get a veteran guard, and Morris leaves a Pistons' team that's 6-43 on the season. Detroit set an NBA record earlier this week with a 28-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves are on the road and face the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night.