Minnesota Lynx re-sign Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams for 2026 season

The Brief The Minnesota Lynx announced Sunday they've re-signed All-Star guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams for the 2026 season. The Lynx have lost Alanna Smith, Natisha Hiedeman, Jessica Sheppard and Bridget Carleton between WNBA free agency and the expansion draft. The Lynx's top priority is bringing back star forward Napheesa Collier.



After losing a slew of players to WNBA free agency and the expansion draft, the Minnesota Lynx are bringing back two key pieces for the 2026 season.

Lynx re-sign Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams

What we know:

The Lynx announced Sunday they’ve re-signed All-Star guards Kayla McBride, and Courtney Williams.

A five-time All-Star, McBride is returning for her sixth season with the Lynx. She started 39 games last season and averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the floor, and 39.5% from the perimeter. McBride finished last season second in the WNBA with 103 made 3-pointers, and was fourth in free-throw percentage at 90.5%.

McBride helped lead the Lynx to the WNBA Finals in 2024, and a Commissioner’s Cup title.

Williams is a two-time All-Star and is entering her third season with the Lynx. She started all 44 games last season and averaged 13.6 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the floor. She also averaged 6.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Her 271 assists last season were second in the league.

Lynx departures

Why you should care:

The Lynx lost four players in the offseason between WNBA free agency, and the league’s expansion draft. Alanna Smith, Jessica Sheppard and Natisha Hiedeman left for other teams, and Bridget Carleton signed with Portland after being selected in the expansion draft.

Signing Napheesa Collier

Dig deeper:

The biggest task for the Lynx will be bringing back star Napheesa Collier, who has spent most of the offseason recovering from having surgery on both ankles. It caused her to miss her own offseason 3-on-3 league, Unrivaled, which gives WNBA players the chance to remain in the country after the season to play, rather than go overseas.

WNBA Draft, 2026 season

What's next:

The WNBA Draft is Monday night, and the Lynx have the No. 2 overall pick.

The Lynx have three preseason games before opening the 2026 regular season Sunday, May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center.