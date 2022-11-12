Gophers pound Northwestern 31-3 behind Mo Ibrahim's 178 yards, 3 TDs

article

There wasn’t anything flashy about it, but the University of Minnesota football team improved to 7-3 on the season and won its third straight after a 31-3 victory over Northwestern on a chilly Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers (7-3, 4-3) are also still very much alive in the Big Ten West, after Purdue beat Illinois 31-24 in Champaign. Minnesota still needs to beat Iowa and Wisconsin to close out the season, and get help, but slim hopes of getting to Indianapolis remain alive for another week.

Saturday, it was the Mo Ibrahim show at Huntington Bank Stadium. The sixth-year senior carried the offense, with 36 rushing attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 18 on the season, and 51 for his career as the Gophers ran for 302 of their 366 total yards. Ibrahim passed Jonathan Taylor for sixth all-time in Big Ten history in rushing touchdowns.

With Tanner Morgan unable to play due to an upper body injury suffered at Nebraska, Athan Kaliakmanis got his second career start at quarterback. The Gophers’ redshirt freshman was 7-of-13 passing for 64 yards, and spent most of the day handing the ball off to Ibrahim and Trey Potts.

Ibrahim had 22 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns by halftime for his 18th straight 100-yard rushing game. He also passed Rodney Smith on Minnesota's career rushing yards list, and is behind only Darrell Thompson.

The Gophers’ defense kept the Wildcats out of the end zone, allowing only a second quarter field goal as Minnesota led 14-3 at the half. Minnesota limited Northwestern to 278 total yards, just 72 on the ground, 3-for-12 on third down and had three turnovers on downs. Tyler Nubin got an interception on the first play of the third quarter, and the Gophers got sacks from Terell Smith (1.5), Beanie Bishop (1), Jordan Howden (0.5), Braelen Oliver (0.5) and Jah Joyner (0.5). Ryan Stapp also added a fourth quarter interception of third string quarterback Carl Richardson.

Northwestern's top offensive player, Maple Grove native and running back Evan Hull, was limited to 13 carries for 54 yards and 98 all-purpose yards.

Ibrahim all but sealed the win with a 1-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving the Gophers a 24-3 lead. Making his 2022 debut, freshman Zach Evans scored from six yards out to give Minnesota a 31-3 lead with 4:24 to play. Minnesota ran the ball 58 times in its 71 plays, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Minnesota has won its last three games by a combined 82-16, and allowed just one offensive touchdown over the last 12 quarters.

The Gophers host Iowa next week for Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium in the annual battle for Floyd of Rosedale. It’s the only real blemish on PJ Fleck’s tenure at Minnesota. He’s 0-5 against the Hawkeyes. Illinois faces Michigan next week, and Purdue will host Northwestern.