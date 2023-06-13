Minnesota Aurora: How to watch Aurora vs. Green Bay Glory on June 14 on FOX 9+

The Minnesota Aurora FC continues its season on Wednesday, June 14, with a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and streaming live on FOX9.com.

The Aurora will host Green Bay Glory, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium in Eagan. You can watch the game for free, over the air on FOX 9+ (over the air 9.2, Dish/DirecTV 29, Comcast 10/807, Mediacom 10/803, Spectrum 10) and streaming in the player above, on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 app, and FOX 9's YouTube channel.

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

Minnesota Aurora FC enters Wednesday night’s game against Green Bay 6-0 after a 3-1 win at Chicago City SC on Sunday. The win is Minnesota’s 18th in franchise history, and its only loss remains to Georgia Tormenta FC in last year’s USL-W title game.

Minnesota Aurora leads the Heartland Division of the USL-W at 18 points, with Bavarian United SC and Chicago City SC both five points behind at 13. With six regular season games remaining, Minnesota Aurora FC can start to create some separation on the way to a second straight division title with a victory.

Minnesota Aurora is second in the USL-W in scoring with 29 goals through six games. That mark is second in the league, only to San Francisco Glens SC, which has 32 goals on the season. Minnesota is also second in the league in goal differential, at plus-27, after allowing its second goal of the season on Sunday. Aurora has out-scored opponents 21-1 at TCO Stadium this season.

Last year’s game against Green Bay Glory at TCO Stadium was Aurora’s first in franchise history, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. You can watch Wednesday night’s game on FOX 9+, streaming live on FOX9.com and on the FOX 9 YouTube page.