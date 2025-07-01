Minnesota Aurora FC playoff game at Pittsburgh Riveters: How to watch

article

The Brief The Minnesota Aurora FC are headed to Pittsburgh to face the Riveters in the Central Conference semifinal game. The game takes place on Friday, July 4 at noon central. FOX 9 will air the game locally on FOX 9+ and on the FOX Local app.



The Minnesota Aurora Football Club is headed to Pittsburgh for a playoff match-up against the Riveters.

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Pittsburgh Riveters: How to watch

What we know:

The Aurora will take on the Pittsburgh Riveters on July 4 at noon central in the Central Conference semifinal game. The game is being played in Pittsburgh, but you will be able to watch the game on FOX 9+, and the FOX Local smart TV app.

Minnesota Aurora FC at Pittsburgh Riveters SC

When: July 4, 12 p.m. central time

Where: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh

How to watch: FOX 9 will air the game on FOX 9+ (digital channel 9.2) and FOX Local.

Undefeated Aurora

The backstory:

The Aurora finished the year as the top team in the Heartland Division with an unbeaten record of 10-0-2. It was the fourth straight year that the Aurora have finished the regular season undefeated, meaning the team has not lost a regular season game in franchise history.

However, despite the overwhelming regular season success, the Aurora have struggled in the playoffs. In their inaugural year, the team made it to the USL-W Finals, but suffered a loss to the South Georgia Tormenta FC. In 2023, the team lost in the Central Conference finals to the Indy Eleven. Last year, Indy again knocked out the Aurora in the first round.

What's next:

If the Aurora win on Friday, they would advance to the conference finals game, which will be played on July 6. In that scenario, they would face the winners of the match-up between Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati and Detroit City FC.