Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Chicago Dutch Lions: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

Minnesota Aurora FC is 6-0 on the season and hosts Chicago Dutch Lions in USL-W play Thursday at TCO Stadium — a game you can watch on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Aurora faces the Dutch Lions at 7 p.m. Thursday in Eagan.

You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Aurora is undefeated

Minnesota Aurora is 6-0 on the season heading into Thursday's game, coming off a 3-0 win against RKC Third Coast last week.

They’re unbeaten and out-scoring opponents by a combined 17-1. Aurora is also at the top of the USL-W’s Heartland Division.

Minnesota Aurora FC has six total regular season home matches at TCO Stadium, and you can watch the remaining three on FOX 9/FOX 9+, FOX9.com or the FOX LOCAL app for your smart TV or phone.

Here’s the remaining 2025 regular season home schedule:

7 p.m. June 12: Minnesota Aurora vs. Chicago Dutch Lions FC

4 p.m. June 22: Minnesota Aurora vs. River Light FC

7 p.m. June 28: Minnesota Aurora vs. Rochester FC

