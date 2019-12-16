Mike Zimmer says Dalvin Cook 'feels good today' after hurting shoulder in Vikings' win over Chargers

article

Despite missing a majority of the second half of Sunday’s 39-10 Vikings’ win over the L.A. Chargers, Mike Zimmer is cautiously optimistic running back Dalvin Cook can play next Monday night against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook suffered a shoulder injury on his second rushing attempt of the third quarter. He went down in considerable pain before being helped off the field by two team trainers, favoring his left shoulder. He went to the medical tent, and was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

Cook never went to the locker room, and spent a majority of the second half on the sidelines smiling and chatting with teammates. Zimmer said Monday he believes Cook can play through his latest injury.

“Yeah, feels good today,” Zimmer said.

Cook had nine carries for 27 yards and three catches for 16 yards before having to leave the game. He left the Vikings’ 20-7 win over the Lions two weeks ago early in the third quarter with what was then labeled a chest injury. Cook initially got hurt in the Vikings’ 37-30 loss at Seattle on Monday Night Football, coming out of their bye week.

In Cook’s absence Sunday and with Alexander Mattison inactive due to an ankle injury, No. 3 running back Mike Boone had 13 carries for 56 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns as the Vikings pulled away from the Chargers.

Cook has not had a 100-yard rushing game since Minnesota’s 42-30 win at Detroit, where he had 25 carries for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He’s had less than 30 yards rushing in three of his past four games.

Advertisement

The Vikings host their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, Dec. 23 on Monday Night Football. The Vikings can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Packers, or if the L.A. Rams lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

In Minnesota’s 21-16 Week 2 loss at Green Bay, Cook had 20 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also had three catches for 37 yards.

Zimmer said Monday it’s too early to know if Cook will get his full share of the offensive responsibilities against the Packers.

“It’s too early, but an extra day obviously helps. We’ll just have to see how the week goes,” Zimmer said.