Miami Northwestern suspends Teddy Bridgewater as football coach

The Brief Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended as Miami Northwestern football coach for allegedly providing improper benefits to players. Bridgewater used his own money to pay for training camp, team gear, Uber rides, team meals and athletic recovery that the school wouldn't pay for. Bridgewater led the team to a 12-2 record and state title in his first season.



Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is now a high school coach, and he’s been suspended for allegedly providing improper benefits to his players.

Last week in a Facebook post, Bridgewater asked fans of Miami Northwestern to help him cover team expenses that the high school wouldn’t pay for. They range from Uber rides to athletic recovery services and pregame meals during the season.

Bridgewater paid for these expenses himself, and he’s been suspended by the school. Bridgewater is the head football coach at Miami Northwestern, which is a volunteer position.

Training camp - $14,000

Team pride sets/gear - $9,500

Weekly pregame meals - $2,200/week

Weekly recovery - $1,300/week

Uber rides - $700/week

Bridgewater was hired to be the head coach less than two years ago, and led the team to a 12-2 mark and its first state championship since 2019. Their football season is about a month away.

Bridgewater’s NFL time

Bridgewater played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted with the last pick in the first round by the Vikings in 2014. He started 16 games for the Vikings in 2015, going 11-5, and was poised to have his NFL career take off in 2016 before a devastating leg injury.

It happened during a practice at Winter Park, just weeks before the start of the regular season. After a lengthy recovery process, he had stints with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.