Lynx forward Alissa Pili leans on Polynesian roots for strength and motivation

The Brief Minnesota Lynx’s second-year forward Alissa Pili made WNBA history last year when the team drafted her eighth overall, making her the first Polynesian player ever in the league. May is AAPI Heritage Month and Pili says it’s a great time to reflect on her roots and also share her culture with teammates and Minnesotans.



As Minnesota Lynx forward Alissa Pili goes into her second year in the WNBA, she said she’s grown as a player after putting in work in the off-season. Pili is the first Polynesian player in the WNBA and said her love for her culture is a big motivation for her to keep improving on the court.

Strong roots leading to growth

Alissa’s story:

Pili is from Anchorage, Alaska, and after an outstanding career at the University of Utah, the Minnesota Lynx drafted her with the eighth pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Being the first Polynesian player in the WNBA, Pili doesn’t take that platform for granted.

"It means everything to me. Growing up, my culture — I put that on my back. That’s something I’m very proud of: being able to represent my family’s name, Polynesian culture and Indigenous Alaska native culture," she said.

Pili isn’t shy about sharing her roots with others either. Her tattoo that runs down leg is a tribute to her Polynesian heritage she holds closely.

"I wear that with pride and I carry it with me in everything I do and that’s what makes me want to be successful in this league," Pili said.

The Minnesota embrace:

In just the one year she’s been in Minnesota, Pili has been active in volunteer work around the local community. She puts that same effort into helping back home in Alaska. To Pili, she sees this as important work for someone who has risen to the place she is at now.

"I think that’s what it’s all about when you get to where you’ve dreamt of all your life and you’re on that big stage, just showing up and giving back to your community," she said.

Reflecting on her hoops journey, Pili thinks of her close family and friends who supported her but also of the fans who cheered her on through college and the ones who warmly welcomed her to Minnesota.

"The support I got, I just wanted to do all this for them and be an inspiration for the youth because I have a bunch of younger siblings and cousins and everybody plays sport and to not just be an inspiration for them but all the young Polynesian girls," she said.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025, is AAPI Night at the Minnesota Lynx game against the Seattle Storm. Tip-off at Target Center is 7 p.m.