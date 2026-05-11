Live updates: Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 4

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The Brief The Minnesota Wild hosts the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild trails the best-of-seven series 2-1, and needs to win to even it as the two teams head to Colorado Wednesday night. The Wild is again without Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin due to injuries.



The Minnesota Wild is hosting the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday night at Grand Casino Arena.

Check here for live updates throughout the game. We’ll also have postgame reaction from Wild coach John Hynes, players at the podium and locker room reaction. The Wild needs a win to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2, otherwise they will head to Colorado Wednesday night facing elimination.

Danila Yurov gives Wild 1-0 lead after 1

The Wild got the first goal of Game 4, nearly halfway through the first period. Danila Yurov scored a power play goal at the 9:46 mark, tipping a Brock Faber shot in to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.

The Wild was on a four-minute power play after Josh Manson got a double-minor. Michael McCarron delivered a hard check that brought them both to the ice, and Manson retaliated by hitting him in the mouth with the butt end of his stick. The play was reviewed for a five-minute major and game misconduct, but the ruling was a double minor.

McCarron spoke with the ESPN broadcast during the intermission.

"He’s a dirty player. Always has been," McCarron said. "I’m surprised he only got a double-minor, I’m happy to still be in the game."

Wild injury updates

What we know:

The Wild will again be without Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin. Both have lower body injuries, and Ek has yet to play in this series.

What we don't know:

Hynes hasn't said when either Ek or Brodin could return to game action.

Wild dominates Game 3 in 5-1 victory

Why you should care:

Staring at an 0-2 deficit on Saturday, the Wild dominated from the opening puck drop in a 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3. Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes got first period goals. Matt Boldy got an empty-net goal to seal it, and the Wild rode a big night from goaltender Jesper Wallstedt.