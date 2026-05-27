Kyler Murray on Vikings QB battle: ‘We both want what’s best for the team’

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings started OTAs this week at TCO Performance Center. Kyler Murray was on the practice field for the first time since signing with the Vikings in the offseason. Murray and J.J. McCarthy both spoke with reporters Wednesday as they'll compete all offseason for the starting quarterback job.



The Minnesota Vikings started organized team activities this week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

That means Kyler Murray practiced with the team for the first time since signing with the Vikings in the offseason. Murray was on the field Wednesday participating in practice as cameras followed him closely. If you ask Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell, Murray and J.J. McCarthy are competing for the starting job in September. Both spoke after practice.

‘My confidence is unshakable’

The backstory:

Murray comes to the Vikings after seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, but so far, has not lived up to that billing. He’s 38-48-1 as a starter, and played in just five games last season due to injury.

He’s hoping a fresh start in Minnesota can revive his career.

"It’s new territory for me, I’ve never really expected to be in this situation. Now that I am here, you can’t draw it up any better. I’m blessed, I can’t wait to put the jersey on and embrace this whole situation," Murray said. "My confidence is unshakeable. You won’t see we waver."

Murray was also asked about competing for the starting quarterback job with McCarthy.

"We’re both competitors and I know we both want what’s best for the team," Murray said.

‘It’s a true competition’

What they're saying:

McCarthy said the right things after Wednesday’s workout, but his tone and length of his answers might suggest he has work to do to beat Murray for the starting job.

McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter last season, dealing with an ankle injury, a concussion and fractured hand that ended his season. That’s coming off a torn meniscus, and struggling to meet the expectations that come with being a top-10 pick.

McCarthy was asked about the Vikings signing Murray in the offseasn.

"The organization made a decision that they feel like is going to improve the depth and the quality of the room. All I’m thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself that last quarter of the season," McCarthy said.

He was also asked about the offseason competition with Murray.

"I’m going to work my tail off, it doesn’t matter what the situation is around me. I’m going to control what I can control and do the best thing I can for this team. It’s a true competition, that’s what I was told," McCarthy said.