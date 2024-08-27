Kene Nwangwu, Lewis Cine among notable Vikings roster cuts

The Minnesota Vikings had to trim their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the biggest names to not make the team are Lewis Cine and Kene Nwangwu.

The roster is not final, and changes throughout the season. Players who are waived on Tuesday could end up on the Vikings’ practice squad if they are not claimed by another team. Other notable names waived on Tuesday include Andre Carter II, Lucky Jackson, Jeshaun Jones, Jaquelin Roy and Bo Richter.

Four notable names to have their contracts terminated were N’Keal Harry, Duke Shelley, Bobby McCain and Robert Tonyan.

Lewis Cine’s time with Vikings over after 2 seasons

The Vikings had high hopes for Cine, they even moved back up into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to get the safety out of Georgia. But he was never the same after suffering a severe leg and ankle injury on punt return his rookie year against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Cine spent most of training camp with the second and third-team defense, and his breakout second preseason game that featured 11 tackles, one sack and an interception wasn’t enough to make the team. It’s one of the few times a first round pick gets cut after two seasons.

Kene Nwangwu’s cut a surprise?

Maybe one of the biggest surprises Tuesday was Kene Nwangwu being waived. He had a chance to be the third running back behind Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler. He would be more featured in the return game on special teams, especially with the NFL’s new kickoff rules, but never got that chance in the preseason.

With his release, the Vikings have just two running backs on the roster.

Two undrafted free agents make initial roster

There’s always a surprise or two on cut day that make the team. This year, they are undrafted free agents Dwight McGlothern (defensive back) and Taki Taimani (defensive line).

What’s next?

Once players clear waivers, the Vikings can sign up to 17 players to their practice squad starting Wednesday. The Vikings open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 8 at the New York Giants.