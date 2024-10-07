Julius Randle loving food, Minneapolis in early days with Timberwolves

Julius Randle has only been in the Twin Cities for a few days, but he’s already loving his time in Minneapolis and with the Minnesota Timberwolves so far.

It became official late last week that he was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Monday, he got in one of his first practices with the Timberwolves at Mayo Clinic Square.

"It’s been good man, I’m enjoying it. Practice is just high energy, fast-paced which I love. Super competitive, so it’s been good," Randle said.

‘The food has been amazing’

Randle is at home on the basketball court. The stress has been away from the gym, finding a new home, getting his kids in new schools and eating. Randle said multiple times he’s already enjoying the Twin Cities food scene. So what has he eaten? Among his favorites so far are Red Cow, Red Rabbit and Gianni's Steakhouse.

"Just learning the area, food has been amazing since I’ve been out here. I’ve had some great food," Randle said. "I’m blown away, it’s a beautiful city, it’s an amazing city. I’m really enjoying my time, this is honestly more my speed."

Randle is originally from Texas, so he says having land and open area is more his desire. He’s also seeing the lake life, before it’s too cold to be on the water.

‘It slows down once you start hoopin’

On the court, Randle is finding his fit with his new team. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists per game last season. It will take time to figure out his role, but he has new teammates in Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley Jr. and Jaden McDaniels, among others, that will help him.

He’s also joining a team looking to build off its first run to the Western Conference Finals in two decades.

"It slows down once you start hoopin and get on the court with the guys, which is what I’ve been waiting to do," Randle said.

Randle said at his introductory news conference one of the main reasons he was excited to come to Minnesota was Chris Finch. He called him a "genius" after playing for him with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2018-19 season.

What’s next

The Timberwolves host the Philadelphia 76ers in their second preseason game Friday night in Des Moines, Iowa.