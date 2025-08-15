Edina's Jimmy Abdo loses in U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals

article

The Brief Edina native Jimmy Abdo, ranked No. 4,292 in the world, is in the final eight of the U.S. Amateur at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif. Abdo had to finish in the top-two of a playoff qualifier in Des Moines to make it to the U.S. Amateur, then had to survive a 20-player playoff to earn the No. 61 seed. Abdo would need to win in Friday's quarterfinals, and in the semifinals Saturday to earn a trip to the 2026 Master's Invitational.



Edina native and Gustavus Adolphus College sophomore Jimmy Abdo was on the golfing run of a lifetime that continued Friday afternoon at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California, before eventually losing to Jackson Herrington in the quarterfinals.

Abdo, ranked No. 4,292 in the world amateur rankings, is in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur.

Jimmy Abdo at the U.S. Amateur – How to watch

What we know:

Abdo is the No. 61 seed and faced No. 37 seed Jackson Herrington in a match-play format. Herrington advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round.

The last two players left will play a 36-hole match on Sunday, with both having qualified for the 2026 Master’s Invitational in Augusta, Ga., one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf.

Abdo’s path to the U.S. Amateur

Why you should care:

Abdo qualified for the U.S. Amateur through a sectional qualifier in Des Moines, Iowa. He ended up in a four-person playoff, got one of the final two spots.

After 36 holes at the U.S. Amateur, Abdo was in a 20-player tie for 48th. The top-64 individuals advance to match play. Abdo made two pars in the 20-player playoff to earn the No. 61 seed.

Abdo has won three matches to put himself in position to cap off a historic run at the U.S. Amateur.

Abdo’s Minnesota story

The backstory:

Abdo was adopted by Jim and Harriet Abdo of Edina, and they had to get him from Lebanon during the wartime. That required the help of then Sen. Norm Coleman to get them to Lebanon with a military helicopter.

Now, Abdo is one of eight golfers left vying to be the best amateur player in the world.