How to watch the Women's Frozen Four this weekend

The Women's college hockey Frozen Four is this weekend in Minneapolis. Minnesota will play Wisconsin in the semifinals on Friday. The winner will play in the championship game on Sunday. You can watch the games on ESPN+.



The Women's Frozen Four is being played this weekend at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State and Cornell are in the Frozen Four this year, with the first game of the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 21.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Cornell is at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

The game between Wisconsin and Minnesota is their sixth meeting this season between the border battle schools.

How to watch the National Championship

The winners of the Frozen Four semifinal games will go on to play in the National Championship on Sunday.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. You can watch it live on ESPN+.