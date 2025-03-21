Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the Women's Frozen Four this weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 21, 2025 9:35am CDT
Minnesota Gophers Sports
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The Women's college hockey Frozen Four is this weekend in Minneapolis.
    • Minnesota will play Wisconsin in the semifinals on Friday. The winner will play in the championship game on Sunday.
    • You can watch the games on ESPN+.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Women's Frozen Four is being played this weekend at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. 

How to watch the women's Frozen Four

How to watch:

The University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State and Cornell are in the Frozen Four this year, with the first game of the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 21. 

Here's how to watch: 

  • No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Cornell is at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
  • No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

The game between Wisconsin and Minnesota is their sixth meeting this season between the border battle schools.

How to watch the National Championship

Watch live:

The winners of the Frozen Four semifinal games will go on to play in the National Championship on Sunday. 

The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. You can watch it live on ESPN+. 

Minnesota Gophers Sports