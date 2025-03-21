How to watch the Women's Frozen Four this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Women's Frozen Four is being played this weekend at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
How to watch the women's Frozen Four
How to watch:
The University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin, Ohio State and Cornell are in the Frozen Four this year, with the first game of the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 21.
Here's how to watch:
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Cornell is at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
- No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
The game between Wisconsin and Minnesota is their sixth meeting this season between the border battle schools.
How to watch the National Championship
Watch live:
The winners of the Frozen Four semifinal games will go on to play in the National Championship on Sunday.
The puck drops at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. You can watch it live on ESPN+.